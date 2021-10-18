Albany man arrested for stabbing in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the North Greenbush Police Department, on Thursday, October 14, North Greenbush Police arrested Lateek Williams, 21, of Albany, following a months-long investigation into an alleged stabbing.

On March 31, North Greenbush PD responded to 3 Green Hill Rd for a report of an assault.

When police arrived, a 44 year old male victim was found to have suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment of the serious, but not life-threatening, injury.

Williams was developed as a suspect that day and detectives have sought him on an arrest warrant since. Albany Police, Albany Probation, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, and the U.S Marshals Service assisted throughout.

The U.S. Marshals found him in Albany and delivered him to North Greenbush PD to be charged for the incident.

Charges:

Assault 1st Degree, (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (With Intent to Use) 4th degree

Williams was arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court by Judge Piel and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail pending his next appearance.

“We thank all of our law enforcement partners for their help in searching for this individual”, said Chief David M. Keevern. “Violent incidents like this call for a quick and thorough investigation to bring swift justice. Having great relationships with other agencies in our area enhances our resources and allows us all to make that happen for the safety of our communities.”