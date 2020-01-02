Albany man arrested and released twice in 24 hours

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a television theft in the Town of Bethlehem. It turns out to have been an alleged family affair, the two suspects are brothers.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a stolen TV at the Walmart in Glenmont on Sunday, December 29. After a short search, police arrested Aurelio Berrios, 44, in connection with the theft. The TV was not found.

Later that day, police received a report of a man carrying a brand new, unboxed TV from the woods in the area of the Walmart and waiting with it at a bus stop on Route 9W in Glenmont.

As officers approached, the man, Miguel Berrios, 41, fled on foot, but was stopped and arrested after police discovered the TV was the same allegedly stolen by Aurelio earlier that morning.

Due to multiple previous failures to appear in court, Aurelios was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court, but Miguel was released and scheduled to return to court later in January.

Less than 12 hours later, Police arrested Miguel Berrios on South Pearl St. after they say they spotted him running from the scene of a burglary at the Chicho Chicken & Deli. He was arrested and arraigned on one counrt of 3rd degree felony burglary and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. He was again released, this time under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.