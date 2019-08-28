Albany man arrested after July sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested an Albany man after an alleged assault that took place in July.

Between 10:45 p.m. and midnight on July 16, police said Christopher Johnson was inside an apartment on the 200-block of Central Avenue where he sexually assaulted a woman.

Police said the 31-year-old prevented the woman from leaving, struck her several times with his fist and feet, and then sexually assaulted her. The victim’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.

The two are known to each other, police said.

Johnson was charged with Rape in the First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail.