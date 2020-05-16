Albany man arrested, accused of attacking 71-year-old Jimmy’s Luncheonette owner

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested an Albany man Friday afternoon for allegedly attacking the owner of a local restaurant.

On May 12, police said the owner of Jimmy’s Luncheonette had finished serving a customer breakfast when she asked him to leave the restaurant. He then allegedly started attacking her. According to police, he struck the 71-year-old woman on her head and face and caused serious injuries.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, police arrested 39-year-old Shamaiah Davis, of Albany, for the attack.

He was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He is awaiting arraignment.

Jimmy’s Luncheonette owner was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and is recovering.

