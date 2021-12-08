Albany man accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Alfredo Lebron-Rivera is accused of stealing two vehicles in Saratoga County and then fleeing police.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he stole two vehicles and fled from police.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Alfredo Lebron-Rivera stole a vehicle from the Cumberland Farms in Ballston Spa and fled the area. He allegedly left that vehicle and stole another vehicle from a driveway on Fairground Avenue in Milton.

The 26-year-old was stopped in the town of Ballston by a sheriff’s deputy but fled in the stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a driveway in the Rexford area.

Lebron-Rivera was later located on foot and taken into custody.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Fleeing from Police in a Motor Vehicle, and Reckless Driving. He was also arraigned on additional charges from the Ballston Spa Police Department.

He was sent to the Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due in court for the Town of Milton, Town of Ballston and Village of Ballston Spa later in the month.