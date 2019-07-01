Albany looking to cut down on fireworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All five members of the City of Albany’s Public Safety Commission want the amount of weeks people can use fireworks cut. They’re moving to get approval from the county lawmakers.

Councilman Alfredo Balarin said veterans have complained about the sounds. They hear the blasts at all times of day and can trigger PTSD. Now, the commission plans on writing a letter to the county to get the ball rolling.

“We’re not trying to crack down on anyone’s festivities. We’re trying to make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday, that everyone can enjoy their home and that everyone feels safe and secure,” Balarin said.

People can use fireworks from June 1 to July 5. Lawmakers want to change that to June 15 to July 5.