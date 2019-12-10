Breaking News
Albany judge dismisses vaccination lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local children, whose parents refuse to get them immunized over religious reasons, will not be allowed to attend public school after an Albany judge dismissed a lawsuit that claimed the vaccination requirements were unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed in July after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that removed the religious exemptions that allowed children to attend schools without vaccinations.

Opponents to the legislation claimed the law violated their right to religious freedom, but Albany County Supreme Court said the law’s passage was driven by public health concerns.

