ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport’s Snow Team has been activated in response to the impending snowstorm. Snow removal equipment including plows, snow blowers, and loaders, will be in full operation at the onset of the storm.

According to the flight tracker, most of the incoming flights and a handful of outgoing flights on Monday night have been canceled. As of 9:30 p.m. on Monday, fifteen flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday, March 14, have already been canceled.

Airlines are notifying ticketed passengers of cancelations, however, it is recommended that travelers check with their airline or Albany International Airport’s website for the latest flight information.