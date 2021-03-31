Albany International Airport selling COVID-19 test kits to the public

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority announced that they will now be selling saliva-based COVID-19 test kits at Albany International Airport.

The test kit was created by Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Medical University. Calderone told NEWS10 ABC the test has been ranked the number one saliva-based test by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For some, it may be preferable over the notoriously uncomfortable nasal swab.

It was widely used for testing across SUNY campuses and, until now, they were not available for public purchase.

“We are the first commercial vendor of this saliva-based PCR test in the world,” said Calderone.

Earlier this year, Albany International Airport partnered up with Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Medical University to offer this saliva-based testing to their employees and air travelers. Now, they’re taking it a step further by allowing anyone from the general public to come in and purchase a kit.

“Because of that relationship that we have where we were the first airport offering it to travelers, we’re now the first commercial vendor of the test kit,” said Calderone.

The test is self-administered so you can take the kit home or bring it with you on your trip. The kit is $65, and it comes with step-by-step instructions. Shipping and packaging is included.

After registering with the lab, you will receive your results within two to three days. Calderone said you may submit the claim to your insurance provider for reimbursement.

“There is still a substantial amount of the population that has not been vaccinated and so testing continues to remain critical,” said Calderone.

The kiosk is set up on the first level of the airport near baggage claim. Free 30-minute parking is available in their short-term parking lot for those running in to purchase a kit. “

We’re hopeful folks will take advantage of it as word spreads,” said Calderone.