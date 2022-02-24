COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport said its snow team is on standby in preparation for Friday’s winter storm. The storm could bring up to 12 inches of snow to the region.

Several airlines are offering travel waivers for passengers on scheduled flights impacted by the storm. Airlines offering waivers include:

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue Airways

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

Travelers are asked to monitor airline websites and the Albany International Airport website for up-to-date flight information.