‘Albany I Spy’ returns with socially distanced scavenger hunt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth “Albany I Spy” scavenger hunt takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. with new social distancing safety rules. It costs $20 to sign up, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Historic Albany Foundation.

It’s a timed, architectural scavenger hunt throughout downtown Albany. Teams will get a master clue sheet from the Discover Albany Visitor Center with images of obscure architectural details and riddles about targets. Teams sign up for staggered time slots, and remain separated for most of the day.

“Not only are there restaurants and retail [downtown], but rich history and unusual overlooked architectural details you won’t find anywhere else,” said Matt Malette, creator of the popular social media page Albany Archives. “With this in mind, we wanted the fifth edition of Albany I Spy to invite people back to downtown together, in a fun, engaging, responsible way.”

Teams must take a picture of each building, landmark, or statue with each teammate (except the photographer) included in the frame. Teams will also get a “team sign” that must be in each shot, too. The other rules to play include:

Teams cannot separate

Six-person limit per team people per team

Masks are mandatory

Teams must sign up for a time slot

Two-hour time limit

No vehicles, teams must hunt on foot

All targets are visible from public roads and sidewalks, so respect private property

Don’t break any laws

Event organizers say there will be spies throughout the city keeping an eye on players, and rule breakers could be immediately disqualified.

Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the team who solves the puzzle to capture the images in the shortest time wins.

The event is a collaboration between Discover Albany, Albany Archives, Historic Albany Foundation and the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District.

