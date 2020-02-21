Interactive Radar

Albany HS unveils new academic building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany High School unveiled some new improvements Friday that are aimed at enhancing the academic experience of students.

The school has a brand new 120,000 sq. ft. academic building. Each floor features a different learning academy. There’s one for leadership, innovation and discovery.

There are 71 new classrooms and include labs for chemistry, physics and computers. Each classroom has its own heating and cooling controls and is designed for maximum sound isolation.

