ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be an increase in security at Albany High School after a fight in the school.

On Feb. 17, police said two 14-year-olds got into a fight, and one of the teens had a knife. One student and a hall monitor, who tried to intervene, were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Students were dismissed around 1:30 p.m., and classes were held remotely the next day.

In addition to increased security, the district said counselors, social workers and school psychologists would be available for any student or employee who wants to talk about the incident.

More information can be found on the district’s website.