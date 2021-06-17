Albany home destroyed by fire on Delaware Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A house on Delaware Ave is being called a total loss after an early morning fire in Albany which started around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory says five people live at the home but there were eight people inside at the time of the fire, and all of them were able to get out without injury.

Video shows the top of the structure completely destroyed by the fire. A tenant tells News10 ABC they believe the fire started on the second floor of the home however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.