Albany home damaged in fire on Myrtle Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are investigating after a large fire in Albany Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire chief, Albany crews were called to a fire on Myrtle Avenue where they found heavy fire on the second floor going into the attic.

Everyone was out of the building at the time.

The fire chief said it took about 25 minutes to knock down, and he said much of the house was saved.

