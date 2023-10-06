ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aspiring beauticians at the Albany High School are offering free beauty services to Albany residents ages 55 and up. The Thursday salon services will be available through May 2024 in the new salon at the high school.
Some of the services may require consultation. Services offered include:
- Artificial eyelashes
- Facials
- Finger waves
- Hair coloring
- Hair conditioning
- Hair crochets
- Hair weaves
- Haircuts
- Highlights
- Manicures
- Pedicures
- Wash and curl or straighten
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or a consultation, call (518) 475-6393 or email cosmetology teacher LaQuita Love at llove@albany.k12.ny.us.