ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aspiring beauticians at the Albany High School are offering free beauty services to Albany residents ages 55 and up. The Thursday salon services will be available through May 2024 in the new salon at the high school.

Some of the services may require consultation. Services offered include:

Artificial eyelashes

Facials

Finger waves

Hair coloring

Hair conditioning

Hair crochets

Hair weaves

Haircuts

Highlights

Manicures

Pedicures

Wash and curl or straighten

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or a consultation, call (518) 475-6393 or email cosmetology teacher LaQuita Love at llove@albany.k12.ny.us.