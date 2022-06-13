ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen just over 16 cents per gallon since June 6, averaging $4.96 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the area. Prices in Albany are nearly 29 cents per gallon higher than in May and stand at $1.91 per gallon higher than they were in 2021. The price of diesel has fallen four cents nationally since June 6, averaging $5.50 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $4.59 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.15 per gallon, a difference of 56 cents. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $4.51 a gallon while the highest was $5.99, a difference of $1.48.

The national average gas price has risen by 15.7 cents since June 6, averaging $5.01 per gallon Monday. That price stands 57.1 cents higher than it was in May, and has grown $1.94 from 2021.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

June 13, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 13, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 13, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

June 13, 2018: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

June 13, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 13, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 13, 2015: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 13, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 13, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 13, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”