ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As temperatures dipped across the country last week, so too did the price of gasoline—but just by a tiny bit. According to GasBuddy, the national average on Sunday was $3.44, down four cents from the week before.

It’s still two cents a gallon more on average than it was at this time last year. And in the Capital Region, the savings were nowhere to be seen, with drivers expected to shell out $3.59 per gallon Monday morning.

Analysts say the return of wintry conditions may keep drivers off the road, and that may continue to make gas prices trend downward. But they say that’s only if the price of crude oil remains below $80 a barrel.

“However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road,” noted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”