ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 4.4 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.46 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 19.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.10 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.77 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.47 per gallon while the highest was $4.52 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 0.4 cents in the past week for an average of $3.21 per gallon. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

December 4, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2021: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 4, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 4, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 4, 2017: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 4, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

December 4, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

December 4, 2014: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

December 4, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.