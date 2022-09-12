ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area are officially below $4 per gallon on average, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $3.92 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 41.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 68.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.42 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.85 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.15 per gallon while the highest was $4.99 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 7.6 cents in the past week for an average of $3.67 per gallon. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

September 12, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 12, 2020: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 12, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 12, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 12, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 12, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 12, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

September 12, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 12, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

September 12, 2012: $4.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

To see the lowest gas prices in your area, you can visit the GasBuddy website.