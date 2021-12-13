Albany gas price update, December 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week. The average price of gas is now $3.48 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $3.26 per gallon and the most expensive is $3.63 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents. The lowest price in the state is $2.94 per gallon while the highest is $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.55.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

December 13, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

December 13, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 13, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 13, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 13, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 13, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 13, 2014: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 13, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 13, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 13, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.45/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

Hartford- $3.47/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48/g.

Springfield- $3.33/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.”