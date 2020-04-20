Albany Food Truck season opens with social distancing restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual food truck and vendor season begins Monday in Albany.

Restrictions will be in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Each food truck will be at least ten feet apart and food truck operators must ensure they are able to maintain a six foot distance with customers.

Anyone who normally parks in the area must note that vendor-only parking restrictions will be in place starting Monday at 8 a.m; Parking restrictions are on West Capitol Park near Washington Avenue and State Street east of the Swan Street intersections, and new this year, along New Scotland Avenue between the Albany Medical Center Physicians Pavilion Parking Lot and South Lake Avenue.

“We are expanding where the food trucks can locate, again, thinking about where the workers are, and who might want to have the option of strolling outside and getting something to eat, safely distanced,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan told News10.

Some local eateries aren’t ready to roll out their trucks yet. The Mayor’s Office says many are still debating their next steps, given the pandemic.

Albany has issued licenses to 3 so far to Big John’s, Pig Pit BBQ, and Roy’s Carribean Restaurant.

The food trucks will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

