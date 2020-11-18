Albany flips the switch on Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan flipped the switch on Tuesday for the 24th annual Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park.

The mayor was also joined by the Albany Police Athletic League and grocery store executive Mona Golub.

The drive through sneak peek is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. The grand opening is on Friday, November 27.

The show lasts until January 3.