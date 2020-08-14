Albany Fire Department swears in 8 new members

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore-in eight new recruits to the city’s fire department Friday morning.

In a ceremony at the Corning Preserve in front of a limited number of family and friends, the new recruits took an oath to protect and serve the City of Albany.

Chief Gregory said that while firefighters are always strong, brave, and selfless, this latest class of recruits has shown a special kind of dedication to their community by joining an already dangerous profession during a public health crisis.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Corning Preserve stage.

“These eight men have chosen to join the front lines of an unknown battle in uncertain times,” Chief Gregory said, “it does not get any more selfless than that.”

“We know that, through the training that they will receive, and the mentorship that they will receive,” Mayor Sheehan said, “and the leadership in this department, they, too, will rise to the challenge.”

The new class will train mentally, physically, and emotionally in the coming weeks. Chief Gregory thanked their family and friends for supporting them while they learn the skills they need to serve Albany.

