Albany family searching for lost dog

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local pet owner is asking people in the Albany area to keep an eye out for her dog.

The dog, Biscuit, belongs to Rochelle Edwards, of Albany, but he used to belong to her daughter, Jasmine.

Jasmine passed away after her 23rd birthday due to a disease in her kidneys. Her family promised to take care of Biscuit, but a few days ago, the Chihuahua/Shi Tzu mix was startled by a passing car and ran away.

Now, Rochelle is starting to grow worried. She and her family are offering a $350 reward for Biscuit.

If you think you have any information, call (518) 590-2248.