ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aspirations are high for Albany Empire after coming off of their second consecutive National Arena League championship. Headlined by the 2022 NAL Championship MVP Sam Castranova and returning captains Dwayne Hollins and Nick Haag, the Empire will look to defend their title and claim another title.

The season will kick off with a home game on April 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the MVP Arena against the Orlando Predators. The game will include a special ceremony at halftime to honor the 2022 NAL Championship team and drop the newest banner. Tickets for the home opener can be purchased here.

Full-season single-game tickets will go on sale at the beginning of March. Below is the regular season schedule:

April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Albany Empire vs. Orlando Predators (Home)

April 22 at 7 p.m. Albany Empire vs. San Antonio Gunslingers (Home)

April 29 Albany Empire at Carolina Cobras (Away)

May 6 at 7 p.m. Albany Empire vs. West Texas Warbirds (Home)

May 20 Albany Empire at Jacksonville Sharks (Away)

May 27 at 7 p.m. Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs (Home)

June 10 Albany Empire at Orlando Predators (Away)

June 17 at 7 p.m. Albany Empire vs. Jacksonville Sharks (Home)

June 24 Albany Empire at San Antonio Gunslingers (Away)

July 1 at 4 p.m. Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs (Home)

July 8 Albany Empire at West Texas Warbirds (Away)

July 15 Albany Empire at Jacksonville Sharks (Away)

July 22 at 7 p.m. Albany Empire vs. Carolina Cobras (Home)

July 29 Albany Empire at Fayetteville Mustangs (Away)