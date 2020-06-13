Breaking News
Overnight children’s summer camp not allowed to operate this summer in NYS

Albany Diocese parishes may resume public mass

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said parishes within the Albany Diocese are allowed to offer Mass as long as they maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

The announcement came about one week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced houses of worship can open at 25 percent capacity. Bishop Scharfenberger said parishes throughout the diocese have been working to ensure they meet safety standards and will maintain the minimum six feet for social distancing.

The bishop also reminded those who are in the vulnerable community or who feel uncomfortable are encouraged to stay home.

Local Catholics are asked to check with their parishes before planning on attending Mass.

