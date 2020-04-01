Albany diocese announces Holy Week livestream schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christians around the world are ready to enter the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday.

But stay-at-home orders are forcing everyone to worship a little differently this year.

With so many unable to attend Mass, Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger has released a live stream schedule that will be available on the diocese website.

Holy Week begins this Sunday, April 5, with Palm Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. The rest of the week is scheduled at follows:

Holy Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

and Easter Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

