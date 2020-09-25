Albany CSD to layoff more than 200 staffers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District is facing over 200 staff cuts in the wake of severe budget cuts.

Beginning Friday, 222.1 staff members will be laid off, including more than one dozen administrators, classroom teachers, assistants and more. School officials said the 20 percent reduction in state aid for this school year will equal to more than a $16.5 million cut.

Here is a breakdown of the positions being cut as provided by the district:

  • Administrator — 13.4
  • Classroom teacher — 51.5
  • Teaching assistant — 55
  • Social-emotional support staff — 10.5
  • Maintenance — 9
  • Hall monitors — 46
  • Clerical — 12
  • Non-classroom professional — 18.7
  • Home school coordinators — 6

