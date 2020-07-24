Albany CSD school board prepares for upcoming school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany has a number of changes coming to schools in the fall in an effort to keep students and staff safe.

The Board of Education held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the status of reopening schools in the fall. The proposed plan includes parent choice on how students are taught, mandatory masks, and daily health screenings for all students and employees.

The planning committee is reviewing available space at all city elementary schools to determine how many students could be accommodated in each school to maintain the recommended six feet of distance between students.

A final forum for input is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.

