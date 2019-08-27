Albany CSD launches school attendance program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local government leaders and school officials gathered in front of Albany’s William S. Hackett Middle School Tuesday morning.
The campaign in Albany’s grade schools will not only highlight the importance of receiving an education, but will also look into the reasons why some students do not show up to school.
Albany City Schools Superintendant Kaweeda G. Adams explained the program’s incentive system.
“Different schools will have little gift cards for the students or they may have a student store where students can earn, they can have lunch with the principal, lunch with a teacher,” said Adams. “We are also excited to be partnering with the district attorneys office where we have bicycles that will be given away once a quarter with students with high attendance.”
Adams says by showing up to school, students are better prepared for college and careers in the future.