Albany County lawmakers voted on Local Law C Monday night.

Officials voted not to approve the bill in a 21-17 vote, which would have allowed part-time workers paid sick leave.

The bill would have made Albany County the third county in the state following Westchester and New York to have paid sick leave for part-time workers.

Small businesses were in opposition of the bill. They say the bill would have hurt them financially and cause some to move their businesses outside the county.