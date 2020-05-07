ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tourism is the third largest industry in New York State.
Tourism is worth $1 billion a year in Albany County alone. It has taken a major hit over the past few months, but plans are already taking shape to bring back tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans include virtual attractions and promoting less populated areas, and plans are in place for scaled down walking tours.
Officials said Albany County is well aware of its potential.
“Hopefully, by the time a vaccine comes out, we’re going to be ready to hit the ground running because we haven’t stopped thinking like a billion dollar destination,” Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau Pres. Jill Delaney said.
Delaney said the state needs Empire State Development to clarify the rules before they start to reopen the county’s tourism industry.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- St. Peter’s nurses light candles for National Nurses Month, coronavirus solidarity
- Montgomery County coronavirus update
- Florists prepare for an even busier Mother’s Day
- Albany County thinking about revamped tourism after pandemic
- Schoharie County daily coronavirus update