Albany County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that has been circulating around the area. Sheriff Craig Apple said the calls appear to be coming from the Sheriff’s Office.

People have been receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Sergeant Phillips with the Warrant and Citation Division in the Sheriff’s Office, according to Apple. The calls are shown to be coming from a phone number within the Sheriff’s Office.

Apple said the scammers are saying the victim missed court dates. The Sheriff’s Office said they would never contact anyone about court dates. Apple said you should hang you if you receive a call like this.

If you have any questions of think you have been scammed, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 487-5440.

