Albany County Sheriff offers help to St. Clare’s pensioners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Clare’s pensioner committee is still looking for answers from the State and the Diocese. On Tuesday, they got the attention of local law enforcement.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple met with the committee, offering assistance with whatever they need, as they continue to fight for their pensions.

“Something has to give,” Sheriff Apple said, “because this is a simple atrocity.”

These folks need answers. I’m hopeful a forensic audit will reveal something. https://t.co/VASrpaFc4u — Craig D Apple (@CraigDApplesr) August 27, 2019

Mary Hartshorne, a pensioner on the committee, says now more than ever, they need help from people like Sheriff Apple.

“We feel like we’re at a standstill here. We were hoping we’d hear something from the church, and we haven’t heard anything from the Governor,” Hartshorne told News10. “It doesn’t look like we’ve got anybody giving us a hand, other than a couple wonderful pro bono lawyers. So we can’t do this all alone.”

The former St. Clare’s workers are coming up on a year since they received the devastating news. Hartshorne says the committee has accomplished a lot since then, but they still don’t have the money they were originally promised.

For some of the pensioners, this could mean increased financial stress, especially as the holidays approach.

“When you’re out of that much money,” Hartshorne said, “it really has an impact.”