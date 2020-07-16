Albany County officials urge Hudson Avenue July 4 party attendees to get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials are urging those who attended a Fourth of July party at Hudson Ave to get tested for the coronavirus.

There are 11 cases linked to the party. Six were confirmed during Wednesday morning’s briefing and five were confirmed during Thursday morning’s briefing. If you attended the party and need to get tested you can call 518-447-4640.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy issued a reminder to community members that testing is free and available at several locations throughout the county. To schedule a test, you can also call the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

During Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 13 coronavirus cases. That brought the total of active cases in the county to 84.

In addition to those cases linked to a Fourth of July party, there are four cases linked to healthcare workers in the county, two of those are workers at the county run Shaker Place nursing facility.

While there is a slight spike in cases, county officials are thankful that hospitalization numbers have remained low. There are only two people hospitalized and no one is in intensive care.

