Albany County seeks redistricting committee members

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is looking for qualified people to serve on a newly created redistricting commission.

With the 2020 Census underway, the county legislature is organizing its commission, a non-partisan group that was created through a law passed last year.

Members will give input on how the district will draw its voting lines to ensure fair representation for all Albany County residents.

Anyone interested can apply online at the county website.

