Albany County reports profit for MVP Arena in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials have reported a profit for MVP Arena in 2021. MVP Arena exceeded the estimated net operating income by nearly $35,000.

The arena ended 2021 with a net operating income of $131,555. Officials said between March and December, 36 events were held and attendance exceeded 100,000.

Officials said ASM Global, the managing company of MVP Arena, worked to cut nearly $1 million in operating expenses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which reversed the 2021 forecast loss of $900,000.

“It’s no secret that the COVID pandemic and economic shutdown have had a devastating impact on the live entertainment industry, from the large arenas down to the small venues at local restaurants, bars and breweries. The county-owned facility was no exception, but our teams at Albany County and ASM rose to the challenge and closed out the year with a net operating profit that exceeded expectations by tens of thousands of dollars,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

“Thank you to our patrons, sponsors and suiteholders for standing by us during our re-open. We are excited to have our doors open again, and to having our fans come back to live events. MVP Arena will continue to bring sports and entertainment events and we look forward to a busy 2022,” said Bob Belber, ASM General Manager of MVP Arena.

Already scheduled at the MVP Arena for 2022 are John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Katt Williams, Slipknot and Roger Waters. Monster Jam is also returning in April.