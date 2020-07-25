Albany County reports continued increase in coronavirus cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 20 new coronavirus cases since Fridays briefing, bringing the total number of active cases to 105.

Of those 20 new cases, McCoy said one more was traced back to the Hudson Avenue Fourth of July party, bringing the total number of cases linked to the party to 38.

3 are healthcare workers or live in congregate settings

1 reported out of state travel

12 were close contact to a positive case

3 have no clear source of infection

There are seven people hospitalized and one in intensive care. There is a five day average of 22.4 new positive cases daily.

McCoy said that he is most concerned about the 20-29 age group contracting the virus. He said the virus is infecting that age group at a significant rate in the county. There has been a significant spike in new cases linked to the age group in the past week, alone.

“These are the ones that get infected. These are the ones that are out and they have no underlying health issues and they are the ones exposing other people,” he said.

