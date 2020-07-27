Albany County reports 7 new coronavirus cases, over 500 complaints of ‘non-compliant’ businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that there are 7 new positive cases of Coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,229.

McCoy was joined at his briefing by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, whose office has been largely involved in responding to complaints about businesses failing to comply with state regulations.

“Everybody just needs to have some personal accountability here,” Apple said of both business owners, and those who enter their premises.

County Executive Dan McCoy announces an increase of 7 positive cases in Alb. Co. since yesterday. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/DzbAItRhSk — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) July 27, 2020

A 4th of July party and out-of-state travelers have contributed to a recent uptick in cases in Albany County. As of Monday, the Capital Region as a whole leads New York State in the highest percentage of confirmed positive cases based on a rolling seven-day average. Apple says he anticipated a slight increase once New York started to reopen, but he didn’t expect it this soon.

“I said, from the start, that if everyone wears the damn mask for two weeks,” Apple said, “we could do this thing.”

The State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force issued 105 violations to establishments downstate on Friday and Saturday that were in violation of Coronavirus-related regulations. The task force has had a focus on the New York City area, leaving local municipalities upstate to police their county’s businesses.

“The last thing we want to do is fine them and set them back,” McCoy said of the penalties at risk for businesses that don’t comply. Mom-and-pop-shops shouldn’t have to suffer with finances any more than they already are, according to McCoy.

Sheriff Apple says a number of the complaints are over small issues, and are reactionary.

As of Monday morning, the county has received over 500 complaints, 6 of which yielded cease and desist orders. Below is a chart, shared by Albany County, showing where many of them took place:

Kayla Tote, owner of CrossFit For The People, one of the businesses listed by Albany County as one that has yielded complaint calls, reached out to News10 with a statement regarding the mention of her gym:

“CrossFit For The People closed its doors for the safety of the community before it was mandated by the governor. We remained closed long after other gyms began to open with outdoor classes. Upon the Governor’s refusal to offer guidance to small gyms and businesses capable of running outdoor classes safely, CrossFit For The People began offering a limited number of outdoor, socially distant fitness options. To this day we have not held an indoor class or provided a service of any kind inside. All complaints against our business have been filed by our next door neighbor who has been complaining about us on a regular basis since we opened in 2018. He has been using the forced closure of fitness businesses in another attempt to try to have us removed from our location even though we have not violated the state recommendations even though we still remain closed for indoor classes. His eagerness to close our business had been apparent for years and we find it very disappointing he is using a situation as serious as COVID-19 to further his agenda. We appreciate that News 10 is amending this article to better address our specific situation and address the fact that our gym and community have not done anything wrong. We have gone above and beyond to follow guidelines and ensure safety protocols for our members and the greater Capital Region.”

Kayla Tote, Owner CrossFit For The People

