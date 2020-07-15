Albany County reports 44 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday morning briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy reported 44 new coronavirus cases in the county, that’s the highest single day increase of cases since May 20.

There are now 77 active cases in the county.

“This number from yesterday to today is alarming and we will probably see more upticks in the next couple of days,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

McCoy said six of the cases are linked to a Fourth of July party in Albany where there were over 200 people in attendance. He said eight of the cases are residents from St. Peters in Albany that were infected after a worker who traveled to Georgia tested positive.

“Conversations around conspiracy theories isn’t helping. I would urge the public to trust the medial professionals that have trained for years,” said Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Public Health Commissioner.

544 people are under mandatory quarantine in the county. There are two people hospitalized and no one is in intensive care.

