Albany County releases coronavirus data tracker

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said the county released a coronavirus data tracker to the county website.
The tracker includes confirmed case number and a breakdown of demographic information by zip code. The data was gathered with information from federal and state governments and local test sites.
“Over the past two weeks, I’ve been proud to work with the state and federal governments along with community partners like the University at Albany, Whitney Young and Rite Aid to get community testing back up and running across the county. Now that we’re getting more people tested, we can be more confident with our data to better understand how far this virus has spread, map it and convey it better to the public,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.
Current data shows the 50-59 age group has the highest reported number of positive cases in the county. The 20-29 age group falls closely behind.
McCoy said data is showing the virus can be spread through any age group so its important to continue to practice social distancing.
