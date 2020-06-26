Albany County promises to put more funding into programs to help prevent gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Friday, a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to three shootings in Albany — one of them being a homicide.

Within the month of June, there have been over 20 shootings in the city of Albany in which people have been injured. In a press conference, Albany County Officials said this gun violence needs to stop escalating.

“There is really nothing worse than a young kid with a gun, because that’s just it,” explained Sheriff Craig Apple. “They have no fear.”

According to Sheriff Apple, a lot of the shootings in Albany have been committed by young people.

“We have to get back to being parents,” said Apple. “Unfortunately, a lot of the individuals that are involved in this are coming from single families, single household families, where unfortunately, they might have a mom or a dad in the jail.”

Both Sheriff Apple and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy stated that they are committed to making sure programs that help the city’s youth continue to get funded — programs like LEAD, which helps those with addiction and mental health issues.

The county applied for a grant that would be used to put more money into the programs. McCoy said he will continue to invest in them regardless of the pandemic or other hardships.

“This might be a million, it might be two, it might be three. Who knows? But whatever it takes, we will continue to do it,” McCoy promised. “I know the fiscal impact it’s gonna have on me, but again, I will say this to everyone— not just because I’m a veteran. Every life you can’t put a dollar on. You can’t.”

LATEST STORIES