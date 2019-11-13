Albany County opts-in to bag fee

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature opted in to New York State’s five cent bag fee on Tuesday.

The Albany County Reusable Shopping Bag Incentive Act institutes a five cent fee for anyone who chooses to use a paper bag while shopping in Albany County. The goal is to encourage shoppers to use reusable bags.

In a 22 to 14 vote, legislators voted to adopt the optional law.

The law works alongside a New York State law that bans plastic bags beginning in March 2020.

The five cent fee for paper shopping bags will begin at the same time.