Albany County officials holding educational event on upcoming plastic bag ban

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Confused about the upcoming New York State plastic bag ban taking effect March 1? Albany County leaders are hosting an outreach and educational event at Crossgates Mall on Friday morning, aiming to clear up any confusion or misinformation.

NYS Assemblymember Patricia Fahy will be joined by a number of Albany County officials and community and environmental leaders to discuss the upcoming plastic bag ban. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the lower level APEX Court near 110 Grill and Maggie McFly’s entrance to Crossgates.

Starting March 1, consumers need to bring reusable shopping bags to most conventional shopping establishments, not just grocery stores.