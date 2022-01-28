Albany County officially cuts ribbon on MVP Arena

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials have officially cut the ribbon on MVP Arena. The naming rights of the arena were awarded to MVP Health Care in November 2021 after the Times Union choose not to extend it’s naming rights agreement.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and MVP Health Care President and CEO Chris Del Vecchio cut the ribbon on Friday. They also showcased the upgrades that have been made.

“Between these beautiful new banners, the newly relit signage on the back of the building overlooking the Empire State Plaza and the new floors and turf for our home teams, I know Albany County residents are going to like what they see when they come cheer on the Siena Saints tonight. I want to thank MVP Health Care for their collaboration on what we’ve done so far, and I look forward to doing even more very soon,” said McCoy.

The MVP signage was installed on the arena on January 21. MVP signed a five-year contract for the naming rights with two additional five-year options to renew the contract.

County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and Deputy County Executive Daniel Lynch were joined by MVP Health Care’s Sr. Leader, Marketing & Communications Mollie Rooney and VP of Community Engagement Ellen Sax (Albany County)

MVP Arena (Albany County)

Legislators Sam Fein, Carolyn McLaughlin, Merton Simpson, County Executive McCoy, County Clerk Bruce Hidley, MVP CEO Chris Del Vecchio, Legislator Mark Grimm, MVP Arena’s Bob Belber and County Comptroller Sue Rizzo (Albany County)

“Just recently, we announced that two like-minded organizations were coming together to build a partnership focused on leveraging one of Albany County’s marquee assets to improve the health and well-being of county residents in meaningful ways,” said Del Vecchio. “From the beginning, this has been more than an opportunity to hang banners and put our name in lights on the building. It was an opportunity for MVP to invest in the community. We look forward to what the future holds for this partnership and to the exciting opportunities to come. We hope to see you at the MVP Arena soon.”