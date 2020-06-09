Albany County offers walk-up COVID-19 testing for those who attended protests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County said there will be a free walk-up testing site available to anyone who attended recent protests against police brutality.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Capital South Campus Center located at 20 Warren Street.

Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said the county will pay for the test if a person does not have insurance.

Last Thursday, 78 protesters were tested, but they have not received their results, yet. McCoy said those results could impact when the Capital Region can move to Phase Three of reopening.