Albany County Nursing Home getting a makeover amid federal lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local nursing home that was the center of a lawsuit in May is getting some much needed renovations.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says the makeover will help restore the nursing home’s popularity from the time that it opened nearly 50 years ago.

“When this nursing home first opened back in 1972, you had to know somebody to get in here because there was a waiting list,” McCoy told News10. “I don’t know what happened between that time period and today, but we lost that. So this reinvestment of 80 million dollars…this facility is going to be one of the best facilities in Upstate New York.”

The renovations also come with the unveiling of a new name.

In May, a federal lawsuit was filed against the nursing home when a woman said her father was neglected to the point of death. McCoy could not comment on the lawsuit, but noted that quality of life is a main focus of the renovations.

“What was important to us was quality of life,” McCoy told News10, “I wanted people who had to come here to visit their loved one and leave with a bigger smile saying, ‘You know what? I know they’re getting the best care possible.'”

The makeover includes new kitchenettes, televisions in each room, and private bedrooms connected by handicap accessible bathrooms.

The nursing home’s executive director, Larry Slatky, says the renovations are state of the art, and they’ve worked to improve the environment for residents and staff.

“This is a special nursing home that’s going to provide special care to the residents of the Albany community,” Slatky said during a press conference on Wednesday.

McCoy says the renovations are under budget and on time. Certain wings of the new facility will be open by September.

The nursing home also bears a new name: Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.