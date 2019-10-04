Albany County looking to have bars closed by 2 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy wants to close bars across the county down by 2 a.m.

McCoy said it will increase quality of life for residents and surrounding businesses, but some business owners disagree.

“You show me anything good that happens after 2 a.m. in the morning at a bar and I’ll be amazed,” McCoy said.

“I understand it’s a good catch phrase to say nothing good happens after 2 to 4, but for me, everything happens from 2 to 4,” said Pearl St. Pub Chris Pratt. “This will drastically affect us financially. Not just myself, I’ve already talked to bar owners over the years about this. Unless it’s multiple counties, it’s not going to work,” he said.

That’s where McCoy and Pratt agree.

“We don’t want to hurt businesses. And I said, this will not work if I can’t get the other counties on board. So it’s important that we do this as a partnership, and we should try it out,” McCoy said.