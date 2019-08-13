Albany County looking to ban flavored tobacco

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County held a public hearing for Local Law E. The law would ban tobacco flavored products.

Advocates held a rally ahead of the meeting in support of the law.

“Electronic cigarettes can cause acute lung injury, restrictive lung disease,” said See Won Seo.

Seo works a professor teaching about the affects of smoking.

Smokers use flavored tobacco to ween themselves off of cigarettes. Seo said new data says vaping and e-cigarettes could be more dangerous.

Albany County will take the proposed law up in November. Groups promise to also bring this to the state level.